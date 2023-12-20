ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Oshiomhole unveils plot by APC governors to oust him as former party chairman

Ima Elijah

The former APC chairman spoke candidly about the intense power struggle he faced with governors aligned with the ruling party.

Former APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole [BNN]
Former APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole [BNN]

Recommended articles

Oshiomhole made these revelations during the launch of the book "APC and Transition Politics," authored by Salihu Lukman, in Abuja on Tuesday, December 20, 2023.

The former APC chairman spoke candidly about the intense power struggle he faced with governors aligned with the ruling party.

The veteran politician recounted the events surrounding his removal, alleging that Lukman, in collaboration with some governors, spearheaded an unlawful campaign against him due to his efforts to establish party supremacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lukman wrote several letters, dismissing my leadership without calling me. When you ride on the back of a tiger, there is only one destination," Oshiomhole asserted.

Oshiomhole further criticised Lukman's appointment as undemocratic, claiming that he was not consulted, despite being a former governor himself.

He disclosed that attempts to seek a meeting with the governors were rebuffed, and instead, he was directed to Imo House, where Lukman was present.

Describing the meeting atmosphere, Oshiomhole said, "It felt as though I was in a military barrack."

Despite the tensions, he stood firm and defended his gubernatorial record. "None of you can lecture me about the power of a governor. Because I have been governor twice. Eight years uninterrupted," Oshiomhole declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former APC chairman also revealed heated exchanges with Fayemi, stating, "At a point, I told Fayemi, 'You did a resit. You were elected, and by the second term, you lost. That means you failed.' I did not do a resit, and you are lecturing me about power."

Oshiomhole concluded by disclosing that some governors accused him of working for his "paymaster in Lagos" and his "paymaster in Bourdillon," suggesting a deep-seated rift within the party ranks.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA constructs 108 classrooms, renovates 277 in 2023

FCTA constructs 108 classrooms, renovates 277 in 2023

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Fayemi advises Tinubu not to depend on villa for feedback on his performance

Fayemi advises Tinubu not to depend on villa for feedback on his performance

Pope Francis forbids same-sex marriage blessings

Pope Francis forbids same-sex marriage blessings

Oshiomhole unveils plot by APC governors to oust him as former party chairman

Oshiomhole unveils plot by APC governors to oust him as former party chairman

PDP asks defected lawmakers in Rivers to vacate seats

PDP asks defected lawmakers in Rivers to vacate seats

APC Chairman Ganduje affirms commitment to better living conditions for Nigerians

APC Chairman Ganduje affirms commitment to better living conditions for Nigerians

High Court Judge abducted, police launch investigation in Akwa Ibom

High Court Judge abducted, police launch investigation in Akwa Ibom

Meet the best-graduating student of the MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa Class of 2023

Meet the best-graduating student of the MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa Class of 2023

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25 [The Guardian Nigeria]

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25

Governor Siminalayi Fubara presenting 2024 budget to five Rivers lawmakers loyal to him [Punch]

Presenting budget to suspended lawmakers, constitutional requirements unmet - APC faults Fubara

Yusuf-Idris-Gusau [The DEFENDER]

Zamfara APC condemns community attacks, criticises state govt's response

Biggest winners in Nigerian politics in 2023.

7 biggest winners in Nigerian politics in 2023