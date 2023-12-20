Oshiomhole unveils plot by APC governors to oust him as former party chairman

Oshiomhole made these revelations during the launch of the book "APC and Transition Politics," authored by Salihu Lukman, in Abuja on Tuesday, December 20, 2023.

The former APC chairman spoke candidly about the intense power struggle he faced with governors aligned with the ruling party.

The veteran politician recounted the events surrounding his removal, alleging that Lukman, in collaboration with some governors, spearheaded an unlawful campaign against him due to his efforts to establish party supremacy.

"Lukman wrote several letters, dismissing my leadership without calling me. When you ride on the back of a tiger, there is only one destination," Oshiomhole asserted.

Oshiomhole further criticised Lukman's appointment as undemocratic, claiming that he was not consulted, despite being a former governor himself.

He disclosed that attempts to seek a meeting with the governors were rebuffed, and instead, he was directed to Imo House, where Lukman was present.

Describing the meeting atmosphere, Oshiomhole said, "It felt as though I was in a military barrack."

Despite the tensions, he stood firm and defended his gubernatorial record. "None of you can lecture me about the power of a governor. Because I have been governor twice. Eight years uninterrupted," Oshiomhole declared.

The former APC chairman also revealed heated exchanges with Fayemi, stating, "At a point, I told Fayemi, 'You did a resit. You were elected, and by the second term, you lost. That means you failed.' I did not do a resit, and you are lecturing me about power."