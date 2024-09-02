Oshiomhole faces backlash over comment on Obaseki’s wife’s childlessness

The controversy erupted after Oshiomhole criticised Mrs Obaseki for her comments at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign event, where she introduced Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, wife of PDP's gubernatorial candidate, as the only candidate's spouse in the upcoming Edo election.

During the event, Mrs Obaseki urged voters to support a candidate with a wife, implying it would translate to women's empowerment.

Oshiomhole, visibly angered by this, highlighted the Obasekis' lack of children.

"I was shocked to hear Mrs. Obaseki say our candidate has no wife. Here is a woman who has no child. Between them, they are childless and have not adopted," he stated.

Senate urged to sanction Oshiomhole

These comments have sparked outrage, particularly from Women for Equality and Empowerment (WEE), a prominent gender advocacy group based in Lagos.

The group condemned Oshiomhole's remarks as "disgraceful" and "insensitive," calling for immediate sanctions from both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigerian Senate.

Dr Ngozi Afolabi, Chairperson of WEE, criticised Oshiomhole for his attack on Mrs Obaseki, stating, "It is appalling for a public figure of Senator Oshiomhole's stature to engage in such disparaging comments. His statements are a setback for the progress we've made in promoting gender respect and equality in Nigeria."

WEE has urged the APC to take decisive action, including formal reprimands and possible suspension from party activities, to demonstrate its commitment to gender equality.

The group also called on the Nigerian Senate to impose sanctions, stressing the importance of maintaining the integrity of legislative bodies by holding members accountable for their conduct.

"The Senate must send a clear message that such behaviour is not acceptable and stands firmly against discrimination and disrespect," WEE stated.

