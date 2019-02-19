The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has conceded defeat to President Buhari ahead of the elections.

Oshiomhole said this while reacting to a statement credited to the PDP flag-bearer.

Atiku had earlier alleged that the ruling party had acquired some devices from China that will be used to jam card readers in areas seen as his stronghold.

He said “We have just discovered that the APC have hired many of their operatives and have taken them to China to be trained, and they have been so trained, and they are back, and they are equipped with devices that are meant to slow or fasten our card readers.

“So, if you are in the South-south, South-east and North-central, you are likely to get your card readers to be slowed by those APC operatives.

“If you are from the North-west or North-east, the tendency is that they will use these machines to fast-track the readings of your card readers so that many of their supporters can vote while disenfranchising the other three zones.”

Oshiomhole, in his response, said that Atiku has accepted that he will be defeated in the other geo-political zones.

Tribune reports that the APC chairman said “PDP has conceded defeat, Atiku claimed to have control of South south. That isn’t true. I come from Edo state and it is under the control of APC. By saying he has 2 out of 6 zones, it means he has lost.

“Atiku knows he can’t win. In 2015, he lost his ward, he procured his senatorial zone for Senator Jubril Aminu, he did same for Senator Jonathan Zwingina! Let him deny it, I am ready to meet him in court.

“Atiku is afraid of defeat, we are ready for the election and by Saturday Atiku would remain a permanent candidate that he has always been. ”

Also, the presidency has described the PDP as the self-appointed protector of ballot box snatchers.