According to The Cable, Oshiomhole said that the APC will ensure all the leadership positions in the lower chambers are occupied by party members.

He also said that the National Working Committee (NWC) will speak with President Buhari to determine the zoning formula that will be used to produce the leadership of the National Assembly.

“We have the numbers to produce speaker and we will produce the speaker who must be a member of APC . We have the number and we will use the number to produce the deputy speaker who must be a member of APC,” he said

“So, I will expect you bear in mind that we are one family bonded together as shown in our broom with a sheer commitment to take Nigeria out of condition we found it in 2015.

“You have the numbers and we would use those numbers to ensure that we have a leadership that command trust and respect of all the members of house of representatives.

“I think the only position that we are not interested in is minority leader. We will not share power in house of representatives and the leadership must ensure that critical committees are chaired only by APC members . If Nigerian people wanted opposition to be the chairmen of committees, they would have voted for them,” he added.

According to The Cable, Buhari is reportedly in support of Femi Gbajabiamila becoming the House of Reps Speaker.