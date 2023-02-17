ADVERTISEMENT
Ortom officially asks Benue people to vote Peter Obi

Ima Elijah

“...this is not about party, I am not in the Labour Party but I am working for Peter Obi."

In a display of official sanction, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has lent his support to the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the impending February election.

Speaking at a Town Hall gathering in Makurdi, the state's capital, the Governor expounded his position that the forthcoming electoral contest ought not to be determined by partisan affiliation, citing the lamentable failure of all political entities in the nation to meet the needs of the populace.

The governor's ringing endorsement of Obi was received with fervent acclaim from the assembled throng. He went on to declare that the impending poll must give rise to a fresh dispensation for Nigeria, one that dispenses justice, equity, and impartiality to its citizenry.

In his words: He said, “we have come to a time where we must leave out sentiments and save Nigeria by looking at individuals who can lead with the fear of God and provide gainful employment for the youths.

“We must, in this 2023, fashion a new Nigeria, Nigeria that will give the people equity, fairness, and justice.

“The PDP has failed Nigerians, APC has failed Nigerians, political parties have failed Nigerians, even the Labour Party has failed Nigerians. We must therefore look at individuals, those people who can deliver.

“So, this is not about party, I am not in the Labour Party but I am working for Peter Obi. Peter Obi will make sure that we sleep with our two eyes closed. These unnecessary killings that are going on in our country will stop.

“I have chosen to support him. I appreciate you all for choosing Peter Obi. Of the three presidential candidates, Peter Obi has the character, competence to lead Nigeria.”

What you should know: It could be said that Governor Ortom fearlessly announced his intentions soon after the State High Court had slammed the door on the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) attempts to suspend or expel him.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

