Ortom clarifies purpose of visit to EFCC

Ima Elijah

He emphasised that Ortom's visit to the EFCC was not due to any forced apprehension

Samuel Orotm of Benue state [Authoritative News]

Ortom clarified that his visit was in response to the commission's invitation and was entirely voluntary.

Terver Akase, the Media Aide to Samuel Ortom, made the announcement, underscoring Ortom's willingness to cooperate with any inquiries related to his governance. Akase emphasised that Ortom's visit to the EFCC was not due to any forced apprehension but rather a proactive step to address any concerns.

In an official statement, Akase stated, "Contrary to insinuations in some sections of the media, the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, today visited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to honor the invitation of the commission. Chief Ortom was neither arrested nor detained at the EFCC Zonal Headquarters in Makurdi."

Ortom, who has consistently maintained his readiness to respond to inquiries by anti-graft agencies, has expressed his transparency and asserted that he has nothing to hide regarding his tenure as the Governor of Benue State.

Terver Akase, the Media Aide to the former Governor, concluded the statement, reaffirming Ortom's commitment to transparency and cooperation. The clarification regarding his visit to the EFCC aims to put an end to the speculations circulating in the media.

