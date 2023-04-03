Orji Kalu urges Buhari to assume position in APC's BoT after retirement

Kalu made the suggestion, in the course of the week, after a closed door meeting with the president at the State House, Abuja.

The chief Whip told State House correspondents that he officially informed the president of his intention to run for the position of the Senate President.

According to him, if the position is zoned to the South East by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it would stimulate peace in the country.

Kalu, one time Governor of Abia, argued that though the zone might not have voted for Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect at the recently concluded Presidential election, making him the Senate President would bring peace and honour to the country.

Kalu equally disclosed that he discussed the stability of the ruling party with the president.

President Buhari also on Wednesday swore in former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, as new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arase’s swearing-in preceded the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), came two months after the Senate confirmed him as chairperson of the PSC.

Buhari had forwarded Arase’s name to the Senate for confirmation in line with sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the Constitution as amended.

Arase, 65, who retired in 2016, was the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (from April 2015 to June 2016).

The president also swore in five board members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The members included Murtala Kankia from Katsina State (North-West); Zephaniah Bulus from Nasarawa State (North Central) and Farouk Umar from Yobe (North East).

Others are Taofik Abdulsalam from Ondo (South West) and Prof. Juwaria Badamasi from Kogi State (North Central).

President Buhari also presided over the meeting of FEC where the Council approved N24.2 billion for the provision of Internet facilities at 20 airports, some institutions of learning and markets across the country.

The Council also approved N41.4 billion for the construction of a Centre of Excellence for environmental restoration in Kana Local Government Area of Rivers and N95.8billion for dualization of Akure/Ita Ogbolu – Iju/Ado Ekiti road, linking Ekiti and Ondo States.

The president on Friday met with Katsina State governor-elect, Dikko Radda, and Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

NAN reports that Radda was accompanied by Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting with the president, Radda said the priority of his administration, when sworn-in on May 29, would be improving security in the state.

According to him, development will thrive only when the people are at peace and feel secure.

The president ended the week under review celebrating the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin, commending the triumph of the gifted pugilist over a formidable opponent.

Buhari extolled the mentality of Joshua, ”who did not allow personal setbacks and obstacles to dent his resilient spirit”.

According to the president, the former three-time world heavyweight champion has demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare do win.