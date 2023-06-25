ADVERTISEMENT
Organisation wants Tinubu to appoint APC presidential aspirant as minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The organisation also wished Felix happy birthday, long life and prosperity.

President Bola Tinubu and Dr Nicolas Felix.
President Bola Tinubu and Dr Nicolas Felix.

This, the organisation said, is to enable Felix contribute positively to the development of the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the organisation’s former Campaign National Director, Suleiman Angbashim, and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Saturday.

The statement said that the appointment of Felix as minister would give youths a sense of belonging in the country.

“We in the campaign organisation while wishing him a happy birthday, call on His Excellency, our beloved President, His Excellency Bola Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, whom we all labour day and night under the leadership of our boss, Dr Nicolas Felix, in this victorious election of 2023.

“To appoint our principal in his next line of appointments as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to further advance the youth centric goal of this beautiful administration,” the statement said.

“We wish our Principal, His Excellency Dr Nicolas Felix, happy 42nd birthday celebration.

“Over the years, our principal, Dr Felix Nicolas, have become a mentor that all of us across the length and breath of the country look upon as a father, role model and a youthful philanthropist with a heart of Gold.

“A man we all titled as ‘Talk and Do’ without missing any word.

“Dr Nicolas Felix have over the years helped and still helping a lot of youths across Nigeria and beyond through provisions of daily mentoring and direct assistance to countless youths, no wonder everyone call him Mr Talk and Do,” the statement read in part.

It prayed for God’s abundant blessings, protection and sound health to Felix.

The organisation also called on the youths and other Nigerians to support Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

The statement further called on Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

