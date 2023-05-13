OPC demands tighter security around Tinubu over May 29 threats

According to the group's National President, Dare Adesope, it has become necessary to beef up security around Tinubu following ceaseless protestations and threats by some politicians who are still opposing his victory and the upcoming inauguration.

He made the call in a statement on Friday, May 12, 2023. While specifically referring to the Department of State Services (DSS) and Defence House, Adesope urged all security agencies to be on high alert to the threats against the President-elect.

He also appealed to politicians who are aggrieved over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election to stop heating up the polity with their utterances.

The reformed OPC leader argued that Nigeria can't afford to go back again since winners have already emerged in the election, thanking God "that all went well and tension doused,” against the expectations of many people that the exercise would turn bloody.

Adesope, who acknowledged that the election might not be perfect as there was no perfect system in the world, expressed dismay that some groups of people are still inciting the public against the inauguration of the President-elect.

He said, “That is why OPC (reformed) would want the security agencies to know that those threats are too sensitive to be ignored and should therefore take proactive steps.”

While agreeing that candidates of the aggrieved political parties are entitled to seek legal redress, he, however, advised them to ensure that their demands are within the ambit of the law.