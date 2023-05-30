Ooni of Ife sends message to President Tinubu

In a statement issued by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, the Ooni praised Tinubu as a man of action and urged him to employ capable Nigerian youths in his administration to ensure that the country regains its rightful place among the international community.

Expressing warm congratulations to Tinubu and his wife on their official assumption of leadership as President and First Lady of Nigeria, the Ooni conveyed his well wishes and hoped for resounding success in the implementation of their administration's policies. He emphasised the significance of Nigeria's resurgence as a great nation, not only as the prominent African giant but also as a global leader among nations.

The Ooni expressed confidence in Tinubu's governance, calling for good governance characterised by transformative economic growth, adequate security measures, and progress for all Nigerians, both domestically and internationally.

Drawing upon Tinubu's wealth of experience as a man of progressive action, the Ooni appealed for his expertise in resource mobilisation and harmonising diverse interests to foster unity across political, ethnic, and religious boundaries in Nigeria.

As the Co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), the Ooni urged Tinubu to involve the traditional institution in addressing the nation's security challenges.

Recognising the close connection between traditional rulers and the people they serve, he emphasised the importance of empowering the traditional institution with strategic constitutional roles, particularly in the realms of security management and conflict resolution.

Furthermore, the Ooni encouraged Tinubu to collaborate with progressive African leaders and friends of Africa worldwide in advancing the interests of the continent. He highlighted his recent visit to Brazil, where he and his delegation were hosted by President Luiz Inácio LULA da Silva for the unveiling of the Annual African Traditional Religion Day celebrations. This partnership, the Ooni believed, would contribute significantly to Africa's development and growth.