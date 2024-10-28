ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo Poll: APC faction declares for SDP's Akingboye against Aiyedatiwa

Segun Adeyemi

According to the APC faction, Akingboye offers a unique approach, especially for the "deteriorating state" of Ondo's industrial sector.

L-R: SDP Benson Akingboye and APC's Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State. [Facebook]
This declaration is led by groups such as Ondo Patriots, Ondo APC Solidarity Group, Jagaban Coalition, and the APC Youth League, who cite concerns about Aiyedatiwa's selection process and ability to lead.

In a statement released on Sunday, Comrade Dele Oyewo of Ondo Patriots voiced the coalition's frustration with the APC's decision-making.

"The process that produced Aiyedatiwa was flawed, an insult to electoral fairness," Oyewo said.

He added that Akingboye's business background and "spiritual insights" make him a stronger choice for Ondo's future.

The groups dismissed rumours that members of the SDP were defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), labelling such claims as "fabrications pushed by PDP governors."

Instead, the coalition affirmed that Akingboye, having contributed significantly to the PDP over 24 years before joining APC, remains committed to Ondo's development.

According to the coalition, Akingboye offers a unique approach, especially for the "deteriorating state" of Ondo's industrial sector. They envision revitalising industries like Oluwa Glass in Okitipupa and the Olosunta Oil Palm Industry, which have stalled under the current leadership.

"With Benson Akingboye at the helm, Ondo has a chance for a transformative industrial future," said Oyewo, reflecting a growing factional rift within the APC that could shape Ondo's political landscape ahead of the election.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

