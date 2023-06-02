Ondo House of Assembly speaker denies resignation

He described the claims as false and attributed them to the actions of malicious individuals seeking to disrupt the peace and stability of Ondo State, particularly within the House of Assembly.

According to Honorable Oloyelogun, the alleged letter of resignation currently in circulation is a fabrication orchestrated by "fifth columnists."

He made it clear that he had neither contemplated nor discussed such a move with any Assembly member or family member. Emphasising that the purported resignation was a mere product of imagination, he stated that he had not informed the Executive Arm of Government about any intention to resign.

In the statement, Honorable Oloyelogun highlighted that the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jaiyeola (ESQ), confirmed that he had not received any resignation letter. This revelation, in his view, further discredits the authenticity of the letter and reinforces the fact that the anonymous author lacks knowledge of the proper resignation process.

Honorable Oloyelogun urged the public, his colleagues, House of Assembly staff, and constituents to disregard the letter in its entirety. He called upon security agencies to launch an investigation into the false and malicious letter, which he believes originated from enemies seeking to undermine the existing peace in the state.