Ondo Governor Akeredolu begins medical leave, hands over to Aiyedatiwa

Ima Elijah

Pressure has mounted on the governor from opposition parties and activists to either resign or hand over power to his deputy.

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and Rotimi Akeredolu [Factual Times]
This decision comes as a follow-up to the governor's ongoing medical treatment.

During Akeredolu's absence, the responsibilities of the governor will be assumed by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who will act in capacity as the governor.

Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), secured his re-election as the state governor in October 2020 and was sworn in for a second term in office in February 2021.

However, the second term for the 67-year-old politician has faced challenges since January 2023. In June, Akeredolu had to be flown abroad for medical treatment, and he returned to Nigeria in September after an extended stay overseas, choosing Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, for his recovery.

Pressure has mounted on the governor from opposition parties and activists to either resign or hand over power to his deputy in accordance with the 1999 constitution.

Furthermore, internal conflicts have arisen, with the governor's loyalists in the state House of Assembly experiencing discord with Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa, prompting intervention from President Bola Tinubu.

In the statement released by Olatunde, it was emphasised that Governor Akeredolu is committed to prioritising his health and ensuring a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

The spokesman stated, "A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly."

Highlighting the governor's adherence to constitutional procedures, Olatunde noted, "As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations.

"This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations."

Ima Elijah

