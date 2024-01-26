ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo deputy governor-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ rally for Aiyedatiwa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aiyedatiwa said he was meeting Adelami and the SSG for the first time since their appointments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road rally took off from the Akure Airport, shortly after Aiyedatiwa, who had been out of the state, touched down.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally by supporters of the appointees maŕched from the airport through Oba Ile to Cathedral, passing through Arakale to Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Aiyedatiwa, while addressing people who had gathered at Government House, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the warm welcome accorded to him upon his return to the state capital by the people.

The governor appreciated his deputy designate and SSG for the show of love and appreciation to him.

“I want to thank the Deputy Governor designate Dr Adelami for the warm welcome and his unwavering support,” he said.

“Two days ago, we dissolved the former executive council, not in discord but as part of the necessary transition.

“I presented the name of Dr Olayide Adelami to the House of Assembly for consideration, and it was approved.

“The time for a deputy governor has come because the responsibilities have been immense, and I am grateful for the capable hands of Adelami and the prompt action of the SSG, Hon. Oluwatuyi, who has already begun his duties,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa said that he was particularly happy with the jubilation and appreciation that met the announcement of Adelami as deputy governor nominee in Owo town (Home of Akeredolu) with calls he had received from the time of announcement.

He said similarly, the people of Akure, the hometown of the SSG, also celebrated widely, underscoring the desire for his success and the depth of their love for him.

“I am deeply moved by the outpouring of support and the warm welcome orchestrated by the deputy governor designate and the SSG.

“Their initiative to express appreciation through this rally speaks volumes about their dedication to serving the people and fostering unity within the state,” the governor said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

