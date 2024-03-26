Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

Akintelure, a medical doctor from Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, died in the early hours of Tuesday in Lagos during a brief illness.

Expressing grief, Ade Adetimehin, the state Chairman of APC, in a statement in Akure, described the deceased as a personal friend, with whom he had a good relationship over the years, saying the news was shocking.

Adetimehin said that Akintelure was a governorship aspirant, getting ready to participate in the party’s primary scheduled for April. According to him, Akintelure was a highly refined and consistent political figure, whose position for being in politics is to build the people and the state.

The party’s chairman added that the contributions of the departed political leader, to the development and stability of APC in the state would not be forgotten.

“Like other governorship aspirants, he was optimistic of victory, come April. He had many other plans, but death was never part of them.