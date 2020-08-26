Akeredolu gave the advice in Akure during the inauguration of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Governorship Campaign Committees saddled with the responsibility of ensuring victory of the APC in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 different committees were inaugurated for the re-election bid of the governor.

The governor explained that there was no reason to display any act which violated the rights of any citizen.

“We will not go out to encourage violence, but the police are charged with the responsibility of keeping the peace.

“I plead with us all, we must not start any violence. If there is problem, we call the police,” he said.

He further urged members of the committees to reach out to the electorate at the grassroots, saying much work was in the hinterland.

The governor also advised members of the party to win their respective wards as only then would they be recognised.

Earlier, Mr Ade Adetimehin, Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, lauded the efforts of the party leaders for working together to build the strength of the party.

Adetimehin, who thanked the party leaders for putting the past behind them and the interest of the party first, enjoined the committee members to work together.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, an APC chieftain and former deputy governor of the state, urged members to make sincerity their watchword.

He expressed his readiness to work for the party and implored other stakeholders to emulate him.

Similarly, Mr Isaac Kekemeke, pioneer Chairman of the APC in the state, urged members to follow the footsteps of Akeredolu whom he said had brought all aspirants together.

“Let all the leaders follow his footsteps. Let us all work hard to deliver our unit and ensure victory at the forthcoming Oct.10 governorship election,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen, Mr Odunayo Oyewole, a committee member, thanked Akeredolu for his magnanimity and pledged to work for the future of the party.

He further said the members would work hand-in-hand in a bid to secure the second term bid of the governor.

Dignitaries at the event included APC governorship aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke, and Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, a former deputy governor of Ondo State among others.