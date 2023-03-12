Omo-Agege is a baptised Christian - Catholic Church kicks against rumours

The church was responding to rumours that Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate is not a Christian.

Ikeke declared that Omo-Agege is not only a Christian, but a baptised, practicing and dedicated member of the Catholic Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our attention has been drawn to a rumour that one of our parishioners, Sen. Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate is not a Christian.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Omo-Agege is a baptised, practicing and dedicated member of the Roman Catholic Church.

“He is a member of and a communicant in St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Government Reservation Area, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta,’’ Ikeke said.

He added that the church recognises that this is an election season and encourages political leaders and their supporters to strive to uphold decorum, respect sacred lines and show love to all in their campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the sole purpose of the press statement is to encourage decorum and uphold the truth regarding Sen. Omo-Agege’s religious identity.