Olubadan-in-Council denies endorsing Makinde's 2nd term bid

The Ekerin Olubadan, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade, made the position of the Council known in Ibadan on Thursday.

According to Ajibade, the position of the highest Ibadan traditional system runs contrary to the media report made earlier on Thursday claiming that the incumbent Governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, has received the traditional heads’ endorsement.

Debunking the claim on behalf of the Olubadan-in-Council, Ajibade said there was nothing like that.

He stressed that “the governor actually invited us to a meeting in his Ikolaba residence which we attended as traditional heads.

“At the meeting, he told us that he would be contesting on Saturday and sought for our support and prayer.

“There and then we told him that God would grant him his heart desires.

“We did not do or say any other thing than offering him prayers which we are expected to do as elders and the custodians of our tradition and culture.’’

According to him, by our positions, we are fathers of all and we are not expected to have favourite among our various children contesting for the same position.

“If you look at the gubernatorial candidates in the race in the state, I don’t think we would have less than 98 per cent of them as sons of Ibadan land.

“So, what kind of a father would choose just one and neglect others?

“What’s more, our revered father, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II who heads the Council, said to have endorsed the governor was not even in the know of the meeting talk less of being part of it.

“So how would the head of a Council be absent at a meeting where such a vital pronouncement would be made?

“The general public is by this reaction being informed to discountenance the earlier report as nothing but the inner wish of the writer and promoter and which remains at variance with our exalted positions as fathers of all.

