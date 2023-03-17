ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Olubadan-in-Council denies endorsing Makinde's 2nd term bid

News Agency Of Nigeria

Debunking the claim on behalf of the Olubadan-in-Council, Ajibade said there was nothing like that.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

Recommended articles

The Ekerin Olubadan, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade, made the position of the Council known in Ibadan on Thursday.

According to Ajibade, the position of the highest Ibadan traditional system runs contrary to the media report made earlier on Thursday claiming that the incumbent Governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, has received the traditional heads’ endorsement.

Debunking the claim on behalf of the Olubadan-in-Council, Ajibade said there was nothing like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that “the governor actually invited us to a meeting in his Ikolaba residence which we attended as traditional heads.

“At the meeting, he told us that he would be contesting on Saturday and sought for our support and prayer.

“There and then we told him that God would grant him his heart desires.

“We did not do or say any other thing than offering him prayers which we are expected to do as elders and the custodians of our tradition and culture.’’

According to him, by our positions, we are fathers of all and we are not expected to have favourite among our various children contesting for the same position.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you look at the gubernatorial candidates in the race in the state, I don’t think we would have less than 98 per cent of them as sons of Ibadan land.

“So, what kind of a father would choose just one and neglect others?

“What’s more, our revered father, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II who heads the Council, said to have endorsed the governor was not even in the know of the meeting talk less of being part of it.

“So how would the head of a Council be absent at a meeting where such a vital pronouncement would be made?

“The general public is by this reaction being informed to discountenance the earlier report as nothing but the inner wish of the writer and promoter and which remains at variance with our exalted positions as fathers of all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have no anointed candidate among the gubernatorial candidates contesting for the seat in Oyo State come Saturday this week,’’ Ajibade said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Olubadan-in-Council denies endorsing Makinde's 2nd term bid

Olubadan-in-Council denies endorsing Makinde's 2nd term bid

Activists submit petition for Bawa’s removal to Buhari

Activists submit petition for Bawa’s removal to Buhari

Gov Abiodun approves ₦75m loan for plank sellers, butchers

Gov Abiodun approves ₦75m loan for plank sellers, butchers

INEC denies awarding election materials contract to APC guber candidate

INEC denies awarding election materials contract to APC guber candidate

Abia pastors declare fasting, prayer for peaceful elections

Abia pastors declare fasting, prayer for peaceful elections

Police re-arraign Evans for alleged kidnapping, attempted murder

Police re-arraign Evans for alleged kidnapping, attempted murder

INEC blacklists 100 ad hoc staff in Akwa Ibom for rigging election

INEC blacklists 100 ad hoc staff in Akwa Ibom for rigging election

Atiku hasn't withdrawn election petition from Tribunal - PDP

Atiku hasn't withdrawn election petition from Tribunal - PDP

Tinubu’s UK supporters drum support for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid

Tinubu’s UK supporters drum support for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid

Pulse Sports

Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close

Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close

Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023

Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023

UCL: Osimhen 'eternally grateful' to ex-Bayern Munich star for current success

UCL: Osimhen 'eternally grateful' to ex-Bayern Munich star for current success

Tragedy hits Ighalo’s Al Hilal as head coach loses wife in car crash

Tragedy hits Ighalo’s Al Hilal as head coach loses wife in car crash

‘I'm on the right track’— Osimhen hints at Napoli exit as Manchester United stay alert

‘I'm on the right track’— Osimhen hints at Napoli exit as Manchester United stay alert

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff