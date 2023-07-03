ADVERTISEMENT
Arise TV, Rufai accused of fueling ethnic bigotry ahead of 2023 General Elections

Ima Elijah

He firmly placed blame on the Igbos and Arise Television for contributing to the pre-election tensions and conflicts.

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)
These claims were made by Oladotun during an appearance on Arise Television's Morning Show programme on Monday, July 03, 2023.

Oladotun also directed his accusations towards Arise Television's anchor, Rufai Oseni, claiming that they have contributed to this divisive narrative through their negative reporting.

Specifically, Oladotun alleged that Rufai Oseni, during his interviews, posed questions that seemed biased towards the Labour Party (LP), creating an impression that he was a member of the party himself.

He stated, "Mr Rufai, it often seems that you select your questions in a politically biased manner, aligned with the Labour Party's perspective, as if you were a card-carrying member. I apologise for being forthright in my assessment.

"I want to draw attention to Datti Baba-Ahmed's seditious remarks, which are of a criminal nature. These statements pertain to electoral processes and reflect the values of our citizens. However, in the midst of intense competition, everyone deploys the resources available to them.

"As responsible citizens, there are certain actions I must publicly denounce. In previous instances, even during my previous appearance here, I condemned certain statements and reassured the Igbo people of their safety in Lagos.

"We must acknowledge that every action has a reaction. When the Igbos engage in provocative behavior towards the Yoruba people, resorting to name-calling and other demeaning actions, it is all documented. We have witnessed how certain Igbo actors in the Nollywood industry launched a barrage of negative media campaigns.

"Regrettably, I must say that Arise Television also played a negative role in perpetuating these issues by reporting them in a biased manner.

"On numerous occasions, your media discussions have seen you launch unwarranted attacks on the APC."

Ima Elijah

