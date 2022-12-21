ADVERTISEMENT
Okupe's resignation has projected Nigeria positively – Labour Party

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State on Wednesday said that the resignation of Mr Doyin Okupe, Campaign Director-General of Labour Party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, had projected Nigeria positively to the world.

Doyin Okupe stepped down as the Director - General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council. (Thenigerialawyer)
His resignation followed the ruling by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that convicted him (Okupe) of violating the money laundering Act.

Okupe, in his resignation letter, said it was better not to allow his personal interest to distract the campaign of Obi and that of the party, hence his decision to step aside.

Reacting to Okupe’s decision, Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya, the LP Publicity Secretary, Lagos state, told NAN that Okupe had raised the bar and the standard for others to follow.

Odesanya said that Okupe’s decision remained honourable to clear his name through the nation’s legal system.

“We are standing by him (Okupe). This is a great and noble step taken by our leader, Doyin Okupe.

“He (Okupe) is projecting Nigeria in a positive light to the world. We are proud of him,” the LP spokesperson said.

