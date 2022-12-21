Okupe's resignation has projected Nigeria positively – Labour Party

His resignation followed the ruling by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that convicted him (Okupe) of violating the money laundering Act.

Okupe, in his resignation letter, said it was better not to allow his personal interest to distract the campaign of Obi and that of the party, hence his decision to step aside.

Reacting to Okupe’s decision, Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya, the LP Publicity Secretary, Lagos state, told NAN that Okupe had raised the bar and the standard for others to follow.

Odesanya said that Okupe’s decision remained honourable to clear his name through the nation’s legal system.

“We are standing by him (Okupe). This is a great and noble step taken by our leader, Doyin Okupe.