ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Okpebholo declares new dawn for Edo people after meeting Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okpebholo promised to run an open-door administration and urged those who lost to bear the loss.

Edo Governor-elect, Mr Monday Okpebholo presenting his certificate of return to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Thursday [Presidency]
Edo Governor-elect, Mr Monday Okpebholo presenting his certificate of return to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Thursday [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Okpebholo made the remarks, while briefing State House correspondents, after presenting his certificate of return to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

He promised to work with the opposition if they had good ideas: “I think Edo people have spoken with their votes. For me, I’m coming as a servant to serve the Edo people.

“That is what is required of me, and that is exactly what I am going to do. So, very soon we will see a lot of developments coming to Edo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to employ teachers, we are going to integrate our schools, a lot will be happening over time.”

He promised to run an open-door administration and urged those who lost to bear the loss.

“If I had lost, I would have to bear it and I would have by now congratulated the winner. So, I’m expecting them to congratulate me,“ he said.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who accompanied the governor-elect, said God made Okpebholo’s victory possible.

“God confers power. Man can make all the efforts but if God chooses not to crown it, it will be in vain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am excited that we have reclaimed a new state almost in the same manner that we reclaimed it from PDP in 2007 before Obaseki took it away from us.

“My joy is the fact that Edo people will now have a governor that they can hug, they can touch, they can feel. And a governor that will open the doors,” he said.

According to Oshiomhole, the governor-elect is at home with the ordinary people and understands the challenges of the rural poor.

“So, they are all excited now that they are back again with a governor that they can say, this is my governor.

“Incidentally, his name translated in English means the rescuer. And so God has brought him to rescue the Edo people, to restore integrity, to rebuild our schools, to employ teachers so that parents don’t need to contribute money to pay teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Edo people cannot wait to see a new approach to governance; government of the people, by the people, and for Edo people,” said Oshiomhole.

He appealed to those who lost the governorship contest to accept it in good faith: “That you have lost doesn’t mean it’s all over for you.

“You can’t win until the time that God has appointed. So my advice to them is to accept the result,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appeal Court President tells Muslims, Christians to stop blocking roads

Appeal Court President tells Muslims, Christians to stop blocking roads

Wike threatens to pay striking FCT teachers with Area Council’s IGR

Wike threatens to pay striking FCT teachers with Area Council’s IGR

Allow independent marketers lift fuel from Dangote Refinery – Reps tell FG

Allow independent marketers lift fuel from Dangote Refinery – Reps tell FG

Okpebholo declares new dawn for Edo people after meeting Tinubu

Okpebholo declares new dawn for Edo people after meeting Tinubu

Jonathan, Sanusi trade words over alleged missing $49.8bn 10 years after

Jonathan, Sanusi trade words over alleged missing $49.8bn 10 years after

Edo governor-elect Okpebholo, deputy kneel to thank Tinubu after election victory

Edo governor-elect Okpebholo, deputy kneel to thank Tinubu after election victory

We're 'very much' aware of economic hardship, FG sympathises with Nigerians

We're 'very much' aware of economic hardship, FG sympathises with Nigerians

Soludo announces free education for senior secondary students in Anambra

Soludo announces free education for senior secondary students in Anambra

Court adjourns Bello’s ₦3bn money laundering trial to Oct 25 for cross-exam

Court adjourns Bello’s ₦3bn money laundering trial to Oct 25 for cross-exam

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit

Heavy downpour delays arrival of INEC officials at Ighodalo's polling unit

Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata [X:@OlumideAkpata]

Nobody should be given any undue advantage - Akpata tells INEC after voting