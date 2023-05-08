The sports category has moved to a new website.

Okowa's daughter pledges to focus on people’s oriented bills

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okowa-Daramola promised to dedicate herself toward uplifting the living condition of her constituents.

Mrs Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, a Delta female lawmaker-elect [The Nation]

Okowa-Daramola, one of the two female lawmakers-elect for the state House of Assembly said this when she spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at their pre-inauguration induction on Monday in Asaba.

‘’Although, I do not have a special programme for women, I have great interest in women empowerment as a woman.

”I will focus on people’s oriented bills and mostly bills that will help disadvantaged groups like women and other less privileged individuals in the society.

”You can see that in the 8th Assembly, we are going to be only two females out of the 29 members.

”And I don’t think that shows inclusiveness in any sort of way,” she said.

”My mantra during my campaign was my people first and I expect that my people will get the best representation from me because I will always put them first.

”I will also ensure that the dividends of democracy get to my people by collaborating with the relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).”

Mrs Bridget Anyafulu, another female lawmaker-elect promised to safeguard women’s welfare in the state.

Anyafulu, the lawmaker-elect for Oshimili South Constituency, pledged to initiate laws that would guarantee women development in the state.

”I have always tried to chart a course for the less privileged people especially women and children to progress.

”I will initiate bills that will help to improve the lives of the people in my constituents be it men, women, youths and children.”

News Agency Of Nigeria






