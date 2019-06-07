A Federal High Court in Abuja has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, as the Senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial district by issuing him a certificate of return.

The returning officer for Imo West senatorial zone, Innocent Ibeabuchi, announced Okorocha the winner of the February 23, 2019 election with 97,762 votes.

However, the INEC official disclosed that he announced the result under duress as he was detained by Okorocha's supporters at the collation centre.

This led INEC to withhold Okorocha's certificate of return as the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, insisted that the commission will not issue any to a candidate declared winner of an election under duress.

However, Okorocha filed a suit before the court in disagreement with INEC's decision and has been backed by the court in a ruling issued on Friday, June 7.

Justice Okon Abang said Okorocha, whose tenure as governor ended last month, is entitled to the certificate as he was declared winner of the election.

"Action of INEC not to issue certificate of return is unknown to the Constitution and the Electoral Act," the judge ruled.

Lawmakers will be inaugurated into the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 11.