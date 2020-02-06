Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised Lagos State Government to adopt alternative measures to ease suffering of residents following the ban on commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in the state.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday in Abuja, said people’s welfare ought to be primary focus of governance.

Ologbondiyan said that without prejudice to the reasons adduced by the state government for its action, the interest and well-being of the people ought to be considered.

He added that alternatives ought to have been put in place before the ban, as such attitude to governance marked the difference between PDP and others.

“The PDP, therefore, counsels the government of Lagos state to immediately adopt alternatives to ease the suffering of the people as their welfare ought to be its primary focus of governance ,’’ he said.

Ologbondiyan however, expressed PDP’s sympathy with Nigerians living and working in Lagos for their current ordeal in the state.