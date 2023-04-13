The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Bayo Wahab

Ojikutu said all efforts to make peace with Tinubu have been unsuccessful.

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola.
Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

Before Tinubu was declared the winner of the election, Ojikutu had vowed to renounce her citizenship if Tinubu wins the election.

Speaking to journalists at her Lagos residence on Monday, April 10, 2023, the ex-deputy governor said the process of leaving the country and renouncing her citizenship would soon be completed.

Following Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect, Ojikutu said she feels threatened by the current situation because Tinubu is allegedly not at peace with her.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

She said, “Before the results of the presidential elections were declared, I came out to say that if Bola Tinubu won the election, I would renounce my citizenship in Nigeria and I have my reasons.

“When he won, people called me and said he would not do anything bad. But I am endangered by the current situation. I have been ostracised and humiliated in places where I should be honoured because of his not being at peace with me.

“I will not hold a Nigerian passport with Bola Tinubu as President. I am praying to God to give me the nation I can go to. I am not going to America or the United Kingdom. I want a simple place where I (can) stay and live for the rest of my life.

“I don’t know where I am going but I have already given it to the lawyers to please see where I can get the citizenship. I am working on it seriously before May 29.”

According to her, all efforts to make peace with Tinubu since she served as commissioner representing Lagos State at the Federal Character Commission have been unsuccessful.

Ojikutu said she’s no longer proud to be a former public office holder due to the current state of the country.

The 77-yr-old ex-deputy governor said many people on the streets are hungry and everything that was supposed to be put in place to address the country’s challenges has not been put in place.

Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola.

ADVERTISEMENT

