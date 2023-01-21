ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ohanaeze slams Kwankwaso for attacking Obi at Chatham House

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kwankwaso had claimed that Obi and the Labour Party are running based on ethnic and religious bases.

NNPP Presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso speaks at Chatham House.
NNPP Presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso speaks at Chatham House.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Recall that Kwankwaso during his presentation at the Chatham House, London, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, had said the Labour Party - on whose platform Obi is contesting for the Nigerian presidency - is based on ethnicity and religious sentiments.

The former Kano State Governor said this in response to a question from a member of the audience who inquired to know why the proposed partnership between the NNPP and the Labour Party failed to materialise.

The NNPP presidential candidate said he couldn't work with Obi and Labour Party because their project appealed to ethnic sentiment instead of a national outlook.

Ohanaeze disagrees with Kwankwaso: But, reacting to the claim, the National Publicity Secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, frowned at Kwankwaso's statement, insisting Obi was endorsed by the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, the Afenifere, and many northern groups before the Ohanaeze followed suit.

He also said that “the people had already chosen Obi,” therefore any other Igbo presidential candidate still in the race is “campaigning in futility.”

Speaking further, he said: It is not true; the first groups that endorsed Peter Obi were the Southern and the Middle Belt leadership forum, so are the Afenifere that endorsed him. Are the Middle Belt people Igbo? Are the eminent people like Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Edwin Clark Igbo?

“In fact, if you watch the trend, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo even came last; we allowed all Nigerians from all walks of life, ethnic groups and nationalities to endorse him.

“Igbo are not personalising Peter Obi; we are only joining Nigerians in their vision, enthusiasm, patriotism and in their understanding that Nigeria should move forward.

Peter Obi is not an Igbo candidate; he is a Nigerian project. We don’t want to bring Obi to the local level. The direction is very clear. So, any other person who is contesting with Peter Obi in the South-East is an effort in futility.

“Nigerians have already chosen Peter Obi and Ohanaeze doesn’t want to come in. Peter Obi is not an Ohanaeze candidate; he is not an Igbo candidate. Nigerians have concluded their choice.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Osinbajo isn't campaigning for Tinubu at rallies - APC

Why Osinbajo isn't campaigning for Tinubu at rallies - APC

Ohanaeze slams Kwankwaso for attacking Obi at Chatham House

Ohanaeze slams Kwankwaso for attacking Obi at Chatham House

Nnamani restates support for Tinubu despite PDP suspension

Nnamani restates support for Tinubu despite PDP suspension

PDP suspends Nnamani, Fayose's son over support for Tinubu

PDP suspends Nnamani, Fayose's son over support for Tinubu

Peter Obi believes Nigeria needs urgent deliverance

Peter Obi believes Nigeria needs urgent deliverance

Tinubu slept through presidential candidates meeting - Sowore

Tinubu slept through presidential candidates meeting - Sowore

We've not increased petrol price, FG debunks rumour

We've not increased petrol price, FG debunks rumour

JUST IN: Nationwide census to hold after elections - NPC

JUST IN: Nationwide census to hold after elections - NPC

Gov. Abiodun mourns death of 1st Nigerian Professor of Medicine

Gov. Abiodun mourns death of 1st Nigerian Professor of Medicine

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oby-Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

Peter Obi.

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)

Peter Obi: Kwankwaso finally spills why he cannot work with Labour Party