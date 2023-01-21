Ohanaeze slams Kwankwaso for attacking Obi at Chatham House

Recall that Kwankwaso during his presentation at the Chatham House, London, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, had said the Labour Party - on whose platform Obi is contesting for the Nigerian presidency - is based on ethnicity and religious sentiments.

The former Kano State Governor said this in response to a question from a member of the audience who inquired to know why the proposed partnership between the NNPP and the Labour Party failed to materialise.

The NNPP presidential candidate said he couldn't work with Obi and Labour Party because their project appealed to ethnic sentiment instead of a national outlook.

Ohanaeze disagrees with Kwankwaso: But, reacting to the claim, the National Publicity Secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, frowned at Kwankwaso's statement, insisting Obi was endorsed by the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, the Afenifere, and many northern groups before the Ohanaeze followed suit.

He also said that “the people had already chosen Obi,” therefore any other Igbo presidential candidate still in the race is “campaigning in futility.”

Speaking further, he said: “It is not true; the first groups that endorsed Peter Obi were the Southern and the Middle Belt leadership forum, so are the Afenifere that endorsed him. Are the Middle Belt people Igbo? Are the eminent people like Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Edwin Clark Igbo?

“In fact, if you watch the trend, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo even came last; we allowed all Nigerians from all walks of life, ethnic groups and nationalities to endorse him.

“Igbo are not personalising Peter Obi; we are only joining Nigerians in their vision, enthusiasm, patriotism and in their understanding that Nigeria should move forward.

“Peter Obi is not an Igbo candidate; he is a Nigerian project. We don’t want to bring Obi to the local level. The direction is very clear. So, any other person who is contesting with Peter Obi in the South-East is an effort in futility.