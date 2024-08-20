Tragedy strikes as Ogun REC slumps, dies after INEC meeting in Abuja

The tragic incident occurred on Monday evening in Abuja, shortly after a meeting at the Commission's headquarters.

According to Channels TV, a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Barrister Ijalaye, who was in good spirits throughout the meeting, retired to his hotel room in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after the meeting, where he suddenly collapsed and died.

The cause of his death remains unknown.

The meeting, chaired by INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, focused on upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States and discussions on seven vacant positions in the National and State Assemblies.

Prof Yakubu's remarks were later posted on INEC's verified Facebook page, where photos showed Barrister Ijalaye, dressed in a blue striped kaftan with a red cap, actively participating in the meeting.

Barrister Ijalaye, an Ondo State native, was appointed as the Ogun State REC in March 2022, following the transfer of his predecessor, Olusegun Agbaje, to Lagos State.