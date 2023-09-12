ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ogun lawmaker denies inflating road contract figures from ₦9bn to ₦54bn

Ima Elijah

Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe speaks out on controversial road rehabilitation project.

Representative Tolulope Akande-Sadipe
Representative Tolulope Akande-Sadipe

Recommended articles

The lawmaker clarified that her actions were driven by the dire need to protect her constituents' interests and ensure justice prevails.

The controversy emerged when DC Engineering Limited, the contractor responsible for the road project, alleged that the contract sum had been inflated from ₦9 billion to ₦54 billion through collusion between Hon. Akande-Sadipe and officials of the Federal Ministry of Works. The accusations were raised during a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Hon. Akande-Sadipe stressed that the road project, awarded in 2018 with a two-year completion period, had not seen substantial progress even after five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised that her constituents had submitted numerous petitions, prompting her to sponsor a motion calling for an investigation into the project's status and the payments made to the contractor.

The motion proposed the establishment of an Ad-Hoc Committee to comprehensively investigate the contractors' consistent failure to meet their contractual obligations. It also urged the committee to scrutinise the budget allocations for the Olomi Olojuoro road project.

The lawmaker expressed her disappointment with DC Engineering Limited, the accusing company, stating that it had failed to fulfill the terms of the contract to the detriment of Oluyole residents.

During the public hearing, she presented a document refuting the allegations against her and highlighting the company's questionable practices, including subletting parts of the project to minor construction firms.

Furthermore, Hon. Akande-Sadipe recalled an inspection visit to the project site in 2021, which revealed that the company was allegedly collecting money from communities to fix feeder road culverts that had been removed during the rehabilitation work.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to allegations of promoting a specific contractor, Aereatech Nigeria Limited, she firmly denied any direct or indirect relationship with the said contractor and asserted that she had never inflated any contract. Her sole focus, she reiterated, was safeguarding the interests and well-being of her constituents in Oluyole.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS arrests King of Akoh Kingdom in connection with murder of police officer

DSS arrests King of Akoh Kingdom in connection with murder of police officer

Ogun lawmaker denies inflating road contract figures from ₦9bn to ₦54bn

Ogun lawmaker denies inflating road contract figures from ₦9bn to ₦54bn

Nigeria and UAE still need to finalise agreements on visa ban lift - Presidency

Nigeria and UAE still need to finalise agreements on visa ban lift - Presidency

IPAC gives Governor Otu 3 months to conduct suspended LGA polls in Cross River

IPAC gives Governor Otu 3 months to conduct suspended LGA polls in Cross River

Tinubu mourns victims of boat accidents in Niger, Adamawa

Tinubu mourns victims of boat accidents in Niger, Adamawa

Tinubu directs immediate payment of deceased soldiers’ insurance - COAS

Tinubu directs immediate payment of deceased soldiers’ insurance - COAS

Farm manager in court for allegedly stealing chickens worth ₦5.4m

Farm manager in court for allegedly stealing chickens worth ₦5.4m

It’s still possible  —  Banky W hopeful as tribunal orders rerun in Eti-Osa

It’s still possible  —  Banky W hopeful as tribunal orders rerun in Eti-Osa

Nigeria postal service generates ₦3.01bn in 2022

Nigeria postal service generates ₦3.01bn in 2022

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

Obi, Atiku set to challenge PEPC's judgement at Supreme Court

President Bola Tinubu's ministers will be sworn in nest week Monday. [Channels TV]

These 3 Tinubu's appointees have hit the ground running

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was closely contested between Atiku Abubakar (left), Peter Obi (middle) and Bola Tinubu (right) who INEC officially declared the winner

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow