Official debunks report of office allocation to wife of Senate President

News Agency Of Nigeria

Special adviser stated that the story is essentially designed to malign and disparage the Senate President.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]
Eyiboh, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the story showed that it was essentially designed to malign and disparage the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

A story of 20 paragraphs on the creation of an imaginary office for the wife of the Senate President uses three paragraphs on the unfounded issue.

“And the remaining 17 paragraphs were used for recitation of unrelated fables and other innuendo.

“For emphasis to the unguarded who may be prone to the fake news merchandise, Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio has no office in the National Assembly and there is no intention towards that.

“Her only relationship with the National Assembly is that her husband is the President of the Senate and by virtue of that, as with his predecessors, she is president of the Senators’ Wives Association of Nigeria,” Eyiboh said.

Official debunks report of office allocation to wife of Senate President

