Obi votes, decries low voter turnout in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has descried the low turnout of voters for the Saturday’s governorship and state houses of assembly elections in Anambra.

He said the apathy was due to lack of trust in the electoral process.

“The first thing you will observe is that there is a very low turnout of voters compared to the situation last time.

“The thinking of the electorate is that when people’s votes do not count, why make the effort? It is a depressing situation we have found ourselves in.

“That is why in a country where you have 93 million voters only about 25 million of them come out to vote because they know their votes will not count. I know it will be much less this time,” he said.

The Labour Party presidential candidate however encouraged Nigerians to endeavour to vote for the candidates of their choice.

He condemned vote buying and selling, saying that transactional politics was not the way to save a country that was grappling with economic and political challenges, like Nigeria.

Obi said the Labour Party had presented credible and electable candidates in the states where it fielded candidates.

