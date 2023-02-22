Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony

Although not much can be deduced from the still images as regards their conversation, the expression on the duo's faces as they shook each other's hands easily points toward an exchange of warm greetings.

Also captured in the image was the presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Dan Anyanwu, who was at the event alongside presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) amongst others.

Pulse Nigeria

This was a rare occurrence as Tinubu and Obi had hardly been seen together at any public function since start of the campaigns to say the least.

Pulse reports that the peace pact was organised and coordinated by the National Accord for Peace under the chairmanship of former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The pact entails that all 18 registered political parties in Nigeria and their presidential candidates accept the outcome of the February 25 election or to pursue legitimate means of redress in the event of agitation.

Speaking at the pact signing, Gen. Abubakar stressed the need for all the political parties to honour the terms of the peace accord, as he observed that some of them flouted the the first pact signed on September 29, 2023.

Abubakar's words: “There was lack of compliance by the major political parties.

“Forty-four per cent of the violations were carried out by spokespersons of the political parties and 26 per cent by party members.

“Nineteen per cent of the violations were carried out by the presidential candidates themselves; 11 per cent by hard-core supporters and 4 per cent by party chairmen.