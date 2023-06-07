The sports category has moved to a new website.

Obi, Labour Party tender more documents in evidence against Tinubu's victory

News Agency Of Nigeria



Peter Obi saying hello to his legal team


Documents presented were form EC8B series from four states, EC8C, from 13 states, EC8D from 36 states and FCT, lastly, form EC8D(A) which is the national result.

Peter Obi and his Labour Party (LP) are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election which brought President Bola Tinubu into power

Respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress

The petitioners through their counsel, Paul Ananaba, SAN tendered form EC8B series from Ebonyi 13 local government areas, four from Kaduna and Oyo respectively, while one was from Nasarawa state.

The document, according to Ananaba, ended the EC8B series of the schedule of documents which are results from wards collation centres.

The petitioners went ahead to tender form EC8C series documents from eight local government areas of Bayelsa, 23 for Benue, Cross River and Edo 18 each and Ebonyi 10.

Other states are Lagos, 20 local government areas, Niger 25, 18 of Ondo, Oyo 33, Rivers 23, Sokoto 23 and Ekiti 16 and Delta 25.

Ananaba informed the court that they are done with form EC8C series and further tendered Form EC8D series from 36 states and the FCT.

EC8D series are the results of the election at state collation level.

He also tendered form EC8D(A) which was the National results.

T.N Inuwa, SAN, Counsel for INEC, Mike Igbokwe SAN for Tinubu and Shettima and Adebiyi Kassim, SAN for APC objected to the admissibility of the documents.

They told the court that reasons for their objections would be provided at their final written addresses stage.

The respondents however, did not object to the admissibility of form EC8D(A) which is the National results.

All the documents tendered were admitted in evidence by the court.

Meanwhile, the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until Thursday for further hearing of the petition.

News Agency Of Nigeria



