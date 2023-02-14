Obi explains why he couldn’t visit Oba of Lagos during his campaign

Obi said the monarch, whom he described as a father figure was not ‘readily available’ when he requested to see him.

The presidential candidate disclosed this on Channels Television’s special election programme, The 2023 Verdict, on Monday, February 14, 2023, following the accusation that he deliberately disrespected the monarch.

According to him, he planned to visit the monarch at his palace but he was told to come at some other time because the Oba was not available.

He said, “I have lived in Lagos for a long time and everybody knows I have the utmost respect for Oba of Lagos and I’ve always done so to all traditional rulers. For me, they are my fathers and I respect them. Wherever I go for rallies, I’ve been to 36 states of the Federation, it’s usually the local people that organise our rallies and tell us where to go and everybody knows that on my arrival in Lagos, I did ask I wanted to visit the Oba whom I regard as a father figure anytime anywhere.

“This is not the only place it happened. I’ve been to a few states where the Emir, the Obi, or Oba was not readily available. So, mine is to apply to visit them on a new date.

The former Governor of Anambra state also dismissed the claim that the Oba refused to see him.

“Some even say, ‘Oh, he (Oba of Lagos) refused to see me’. It is not true". he said.

“The truth is that when we arrived, we wanted to do what we want to do: arrive and drive to the palace and see the Oba but we were told that he is not readily available and that we should apply and come at some other date and that we intend to do because he remains a highly respected father to me and to the entire nation.”