ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obi explains why he couldn’t visit Oba of Lagos during his campaign

Bayo Wahab

Obi also dismissed the claim that the Oba refused to see him.

Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.
Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Obi said the monarch, whom he described as a father figure was not ‘readily available’ when he requested to see him.

The presidential candidate disclosed this on Channels Television’s special election programme, The 2023 Verdict, on Monday, February 14, 2023, following the accusation that he deliberately disrespected the monarch.

According to him, he planned to visit the monarch at his palace but he was told to come at some other time because the Oba was not available.

He said, “I have lived in Lagos for a long time and everybody knows I have the utmost respect for Oba of Lagos and I’ve always done so to all traditional rulers. For me, they are my fathers and I respect them. Wherever I go for rallies, I’ve been to 36 states of the Federation, it’s usually the local people that organise our rallies and tell us where to go and everybody knows that on my arrival in Lagos, I did ask I wanted to visit the Oba whom I regard as a father figure anytime anywhere.

“This is not the only place it happened. I’ve been to a few states where the Emir, the Obi, or Oba was not readily available. So, mine is to apply to visit them on a new date.

The former Governor of Anambra state also dismissed the claim that the Oba refused to see him.

“Some even say, ‘Oh, he (Oba of Lagos) refused to see me’. It is not true". he said.

“The truth is that when we arrived, we wanted to do what we want to do: arrive and drive to the palace and see the Oba but we were told that he is not readily available and that we should apply and come at some other date and that we intend to do because he remains a highly respected father to me and to the entire nation.”

He, however, promised to visit the Oba of Lagos at some other time saying there are other traditional rulers he was unable to visit during his campaigns.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi explains why he couldn’t visit Oba of Lagos during his campaign

Obi explains why he couldn’t visit Oba of Lagos during his campaign

House on the Rock explains why Pastor Uche mounted pulpit with AK-47

House on the Rock explains why Pastor Uche mounted pulpit with AK-47

Labour Party calls reports of southwest members joining APC 'fake news'

Labour Party calls reports of southwest members joining APC 'fake news'

DSS grills Fani-Kayode for 5 hours for suggesting Atiku is planning a coup

DSS grills Fani-Kayode for 5 hours for suggesting Atiku is planning a coup

The world is watching you -  Buhari warns service chiefs ahead of 2023 elections

The world is watching you -  Buhari warns service chiefs ahead of 2023 elections

FG to spend over N400bn for 2023 census

FG to spend over N400bn for 2023 census

2023 Elections: Buhari, Lawan, others campaign for Tinubu in Gombe

2023 Elections: Buhari, Lawan, others campaign for Tinubu in Gombe

My plans for Police significantly attained– Buhari

My plans for Police significantly attained– Buhari

Labour Party members in Southwest dump Obi for Tinubu 11 days to election

Labour Party members in Southwest dump Obi for Tinubu 11 days to election

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

How Bola Tinubu made his money

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

How Peter Obi made his money

How Peter Obi made his money