Don’t hand over Nigeria to people who can’t stand for 30 minutes — Obi

Bayo Wahab

The Labour Party Presidential candidate says Nigeria is sick and should not be handed over to a sick person.

Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections. (ThePlatform)
Obi said the country is sick and should not be handed over to a sick person.

Speaking at his alma mater, the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Enugu State on Thursday, January 12, 2023, the LP presidential candidate urged Nigerians not to vote for any presidential candidate who cannot stand for 30 minutes.

Obi said: “This country is sick and should not be handed over to a sick person.

“I am not saying that anyone is sick. We have been here for over two hours, we don’t want people who can’t stand for 30 minutes. In the United States during elections, they go for debates; somebody once asked Barack Obama questions that are personal and he answered.

In his speech, Obi also took a dig at Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) saying it’s important not to vote for someone whose real age, name, and schoolmates are unknown.

He said, “But here in Nigeria, somebody wants to contest an election, we don’t know his real age, we don’t know his name, we don’t know the schools he attended. Nobody knows his real identity and he is pushing to lead everybody.

“My name is Peter Obi, I can say I went to CKC, went to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Both the VC today, and the DVC today, these are my schoolmates. We came to university the same year and left the same year.

“The people I went to school with, I can see them here today; my seniors and my juniors. How come we now have people who do not have classmates. This is very important”.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians to look out for character and trust in the 2023 general election to avoid plunging the country into “further mess”.

