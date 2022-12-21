ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I hope you'll have an opportunity to clear your name - Obi writes Okupe

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said he respects Okupe's decision to step down as the Director General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council.

I hope you'll have an opportunity to clear your name - Obi writes Okupe. [NPRESS]
I hope you'll have an opportunity to clear your name - Obi writes Okupe. [NPRESS]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

What you should know: This comes as Okupe announced on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, that he will be stepping down as the Director General of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council following his conviction by an Abuja Federal High Court for violating the Money Laundering Act.

In the letter addressed to the Labour Party flag-bearer, Okupe said he won't allow his personal travails to become a source of distraction for the Obi ahead of the 2023 election.

Okupe wrote:Dear Peter, you will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian legal system to pursue same.

“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.

In the circumstances, I have decided to step aside and plead that you appoint a new campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions. God bless you and your family.

Obi accepts Okupe's resignation: Reacting to Okupe's decision, Obi in a letter on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, commended the former's support and tenacity to the countrywide acceptance of Labour Party and its candidates.

Obi's words: “My Dear Elder Brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board of which you have been from inception. It is a decision which I respect.

“The story of this historic effort, which has galvanised millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy that you brought to bear.

“It is my sincere hope that our legal system will afford you an opportunity to eventually clear your name.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I hope you'll have an opportunity to clear your name - Obi writes Okupe

I hope you'll have an opportunity to clear your name - Obi writes Okupe

It's not a bribe - APC defends Tinubu over cash gift to elderly man

It's not a bribe - APC defends Tinubu over cash gift to elderly man

Again, hoodlums attack INEC office in Imo

Again, hoodlums attack INEC office in Imo

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

INEC expresses concern over uncollected 300,000 PVCs in Imo

INEC expresses concern over uncollected 300,000 PVCs in Imo

Marwa lauds Rabiu as ASR Africa boosts NDLEA with N500m grant

Marwa lauds Rabiu as ASR Africa boosts NDLEA with N500m grant

Gunmen attack Kogi patrol team, kill 2 police officers

Gunmen attack Kogi patrol team, kill 2 police officers

Reps consider inclusion of anti-corruption in basic education curricula

Reps consider inclusion of anti-corruption in basic education curricula

2023: INEC seeks collaboration with security agencies

2023: INEC seeks collaboration with security agencies

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022.

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022

Atiku Abubakar has been dragged to court over his citizenship. (Daily Trust)

Igbo presidency: You dont understand your promise – APC to Atiku

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

APC kicks as 15-year-old schoolgirl launches Tinubu support group

Olusegun Obasanjo and PA Adebanjo.

My reason for joining Obasanjo to support Peter Obi - Adebanjo