I hope you'll have an opportunity to clear your name - Obi writes Okupe

What you should know: This comes as Okupe announced on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, that he will be stepping down as the Director General of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council following his conviction by an Abuja Federal High Court for violating the Money Laundering Act.

In the letter addressed to the Labour Party flag-bearer, Okupe said he won't allow his personal travails to become a source of distraction for the Obi ahead of the 2023 election.

Okupe wrote: “Dear Peter, you will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian legal system to pursue same.

“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.

In the circumstances, I have decided to step aside and plead that you appoint a new campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions. God bless you and your family.”

Obi accepts Okupe's resignation: Reacting to Okupe's decision, Obi in a letter on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, commended the former's support and tenacity to the countrywide acceptance of Labour Party and its candidates.

Obi's words: “My Dear Elder Brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board of which you have been from inception. It is a decision which I respect.

“The story of this historic effort, which has galvanised millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy that you brought to bear.