A Federal High Court in Abuja has on Saturday, January 9, 2021, dismissed the certificate forgery suit filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member of the party, Edobor Williams.

While delivering his judgement, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, held that the APC and Williams failed to prove their claim that Obaseki forged the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The judge further described the attitude of the plaintiffs as lazy, saying both of them did not make any efforts to cross-check the certificates they claimed Obaseki forged from the institutions that issued the certificates.

