The disagreement between the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole deepens as Obaseki vows to deal with his predecessor.

While addressing APC chairmen in the 18 local government in the state on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Obaseki threatened to deal with Oshiomhole ruthlessly if he continues to disrupt the party’s activities in Edo state.

While reassuring them that he is the governor of the state, Obaseki directed the chairmen to deal with anyone that comes to their wards to do things outside what the party has agreed upon.

He said, “He is not a party man. Look at the dump he kept the party as a Secretariat. With all the resources we had he could not support the party until the landlord evicted us. You are Governor or chairman based on the platform that elevated you. That is why I looked for one of the most beautiful building along Airport Road and said this is the secretariat of the party.

Adams Oshiomhole is instrumental to the emergence of Godwin Obaseki as governor of Edo state. (ThisDayLive)

“All these nonsense they are doing. If anybody in the name of our party tries to do anything contrary to what we have agreed as a party, we will deal with that person ruthlessly no matter who he is.

“If you are elected a chairman, your attitude should show if you believe in the party. Party supremacy means the leadership of the party must respect the membership. It is the members that make the party supreme because the members subscribed to a constitution which governs the conduct of the party. One man cannot be the party.

“I am the Governor of Edo State and I so authorise it. If anyone comes to your ward or local government to do things outside what the party has agreed I hereby authorise you to deal with that person seriously.

“We are warning the suspended National Chairman. If he continues his activities in Edo State, I will show him that I am the Governor of Edo State. While he was governor, he did not tolerate a fraction of the misdemeanour and misbehaviour he is undertaking today. I have declared that if Oshiomhole comes here to Edo to say he wants to disrupt the activities of the state and the party, we will deal with him the way we know how best to do it.”

The governor further said the party would he would expel Oshiomhole from APC in Edo state if he does not behave.

“Comrade Oshiomhole stands suspended from the party. In due course, we will expel him if he does not behave. The party does not belong to him, it belongs to all of us. We are following the wish of our people,

“Our next step is to make sure we convince more people to join our party so that all of us can move this state to the next level. I will give you all the support to strengthen the party at the local government. Monthly meetings must hold. Monthly wards meetings must hold. Attendance must be taken. Wherever there are issues, you sit down and discuss it.”

You’ll recall that Oshiomhole was instrumental to the emergence of Obaseki as governor of Edo state. The two, however, fell out when Obaseki declared his reelection bid in 2019.