Obasanjo still backs Peter Obi as best candidate for Nigeria

Ima Elijah

Obasanjo maintains support for Obi despite Tinubu's victory.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

This affirmation comes despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election.

In a recent conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, former President Obasanjo stood firm in his belief that Peter Obi remains the best candidate for the country, despite Tinubu assuming the presidency. Obasanjo emphasised that for the Nigeria he envisions, Obi possesses the qualities and capabilities needed to steer the nation towards progress and prosperity.

"For the Nigeria that I believe we need to have at this point in time, Peter Obi is still the best candidate," Obasanjo stated, reaffirming his endorsement of the LP candidate.

When asked about his greatest legacy, the former president expressed gratitude for the blessings and grace he received throughout his life. He acknowledged the kindness of God and the immeasurable favor that was bestowed upon him during his time on earth.

Following the announcement of Tinubu's victory, opposition parties, including the LP and Peter Obi, filed legal suits challenging the electoral process that resulted in Tinubu's emergence as the president. The legal battles highlighted the dissatisfaction and concerns of the opposition regarding the legitimacy of the election.

