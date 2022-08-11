RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obasanjo reveals what happens if Nigerians make wrong choice of president

Ima Elijah

Poverty cannot divide us but it binds us; What divides us is corruption - Obasanjo

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

He spoke as the special guest of honour at the Wilson Badejo Foundation’s 15th annual lecture, with the theme, ‘Overcoming the twin challenges of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria’, held in Lagos on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

2 cents from the Former president: Obasanjo expressed hope that if the right choice was made in 2023, Nigeria might witness progress.

Obasanjo said:It is either we make the right choice in 2023, because if we make the right choice, we will get there.

“However, if we don’t make the right choice in 2023, things will consume us, and we pray against that one. We must make the right choice in 2023.

“Nigeria isn’t where it is supposed to be today. If anyone says it’s ok where we’re at the moment, then the person’s head needs to be examined.

My friend, the late Ahmed Joda, used to tell me that God has given us everything a nation needs and there is no need for prayers because if God has given you everything and you squandered it, then something is wrong.

“I told him that even at that, we still need prayers as a nation because what is good needs prayers and on the other side too, we still need more prayers.”

The guest speaker who is the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Prof Eghosa Osaghea, in his lecture titled, ‘Overcoming the twin challenge of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria,’ explained that when “one’s country fails the individual, then that individual becomes a failure.”

He said, “Poverty cannot divide us but it binds us what divides us is corruption. If you see street protests across the world, it is the poor who do it.

“Corruption, by whatever means, is what causes division.

“Many people today dig their boreholes for water, employ private security units, etc, yet, these are things that the state should have put in place."

He concluded by pointing out the duty of the state to provide the above listed basic social needs for the common good of all.

Ima Elijah

