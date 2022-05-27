RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Babajide Obanikoro loses Lagos APC House of Reps ticket to Oba Elegushi's brother

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Babajide Obanikoro (APC -Lagos) on Friday lost his second term bid at the APC House of Representatives primaries.

Obanikoro, son of Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defence, lost the APC ticket to Mr Oyekanmi Elegushi, brother to Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom by two votes.

Obanikoro got 23 votes to Elegushi’s 25 votes at the primaries held at the Iru Victoria Island Local Council Development Area in Lagos.

‘’At the end of the exercise, Oyekanmi Elegushi scored 25 votes; Babajide Obanikoro scored 23; Adegoke Rasaq scored two. Thank you,‘’ the APC Electoral Officer, Mr Tolani Sule said.

Oyekanmi, while speaking to newsmen after his victory, described the exercise as peaceful and transparent.

He also congratulated the other aspirants including Obanikoro and Rasaq, saying ‘’at the end of the day, we are all fighting for the same cause.

‘’So, I will say we are all one, Eti-Osa 1 and I say thank you to the delegates, they played their parts and they voted their conscience.

‘’I can assure the constituents that this tenure is going to be a wonderful one; we have our programmes all lined up and we are not going to wait to get into office before rolling them out. It is something people will start to see from tomorrow, ‘’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 50 delegates participated in the exercise, while three aspirants contested for the ticket.

Babajide Obanikoro loses Lagos APC House of Reps ticket to Oba Elegushi's brother

