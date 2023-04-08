The sports category has moved to a new website.

Northern group cautions Christians against anti May 29 handover elements

News Agency Of Nigeria

A group, Northern Christian Youths Professionals (NCYP), have urged Christians to imbibe the spirit of Easter and distance themselves from anti-May 29 handover elements.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
Isaac Abrak, Chairman of NCYP, made the call in a statement made available on Saturday to newsmen in Kaduna.

“As we celebrate this season of love, renewal, and hope, we call on all citizens to reflect on the virtues of Jesus Christ’s death on the cross and emulate them in our daily lives.

“We urge all Nigerians, irrespective of religious beliefs, to support President-elect Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his efforts to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“However, we note with concern the recent calls by some individuals and groups to shelve the handover of power to President-elect.

“We strongly condemn such calls as they are enemies of democracy, peaceful coexistence, and a united Nigeria,” Abrak added.

Abrak, however, urged Nigerians to distance themselves from any person or group calling for the subversion of the will of the people, adding, “we must all work together to tackle the various challenges facing our nation, including insecurity, economic hardship, and political unrest.

“Nigerians have spoken through the ballot, and it is important that we respect the will of the people.

“We must also use this opportunity to reflect on the state of our nation and the challenges we face.

“In light of the Presidential election, we congratulate His Excellency Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory.

“We believe that under his leadership, Nigeria can make significant progress in improving our economy and security,” Abrak said.




