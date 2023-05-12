The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Northern Governors supported Tinubu to respect APC zoning formula - Masari

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the northern governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) supported Tinubu in order to respect the zoning formula of the party .

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has revealed why himself and other Northern Governors supported the presidential ambition of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.
Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has revealed why himself and other Northern Governors supported the presidential ambition of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

The governor made the revelation on Thursday in Daura during a farewell visit to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar.

According to him, the northern governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) supported Tinubu in order to respect the zoning formula of the party .

He added: ”God had saved them from shame during the last general elections in the country where our party, the All Progressives Congress APC recorded huge successes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any one in this country with foresight, should thank God again because had it been our party did not win the election, people may think that the Federal Government failed Nigerians.

“Whatever someone planned in this country, God has helped President Muhammad Buhari to defend his integrity, because if we had failed in the election, he would be the first to be blamed.

“Those with foresight have seen that, especially we the governors from the north under the APC. We have seen attempts to tarnish the image of Buhari.

“Everybody knows that all the political parties believe in zoning, but some people in our party wanted to keep that aside, but we rejected their attempt.”

According to Masari, the lack of respect for the zoning arrangement by some of the opposition parties had brought them into the current crises rocking them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, if we had done such, only God would know the situation in the country at the moment. Therefore, we had to stick to our promises.

“That’s why the northerners then succeeded and earned respect for our people, because once we said yes, it’s always yes,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC urges Nigerians to scrutinise final list of candidates

INEC urges Nigerians to scrutinise final list of candidates

Commandant hopeful Buhari will assent to Peace Corps Bill

Commandant hopeful Buhari will assent to Peace Corps Bill

Nigerians will appreciate Buhari after he leaves office  —  Adesina

Nigerians will appreciate Buhari after he leaves office  —  Adesina

Charly Boy shares personal opinion on Peter Obi

Charly Boy shares personal opinion on Peter Obi

Council chairman in Taraba released from abduction

Council chairman in Taraba released from abduction

Northern Governors supported Tinubu to respect APC zoning formula - Masari

Northern Governors supported Tinubu to respect APC zoning formula - Masari

Kaduna State Govt unveils campaign to enrol 145,553 out-of-school children

Kaduna State Govt unveils campaign to enrol 145,553 out-of-school children

Exclusion of other Speaker aspirants for consensus undemocratic – ex lawmaker

Exclusion of other Speaker aspirants for consensus undemocratic – ex lawmaker

Over 18,000 people enter Ethiopia from Sudan – UN

Over 18,000 people enter Ethiopia from Sudan – UN

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) will hand over office to Bola Tinubu (middle) on May 29, 2023, as constitutionally required [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, explained

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections