Nobody can intimidate me – Zamfara PDP guber candidate, Dare

Dare said that he had put formidable strategies in place to go into the contest, saying that his party has been receiving defectors from other political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the party planned to formally inaugurate his campaign committee, pointing out that his campaign committee would be everywhere in the state to sell him.

What Dare said: “As law abiding persons, we duly informed all necessary relevant security agencies about our political programmes,” he added.

“To my greatest surprise on Friday night, we received circular from the commissioner of information, saying that the state government has banned all political activities citing security problem as the reason.

“I personally feel it was not right because we abide by the stipulated rules and regulations as law-abiding citizens prior to the commencement of the banning circular.

“We followed the rules through the due process, so what happened was the formal commencement of our political campaign programmes because 12th October 2022 was the official commencement date approved by the INEC; we came to Zamfara, we did what we wanted to do.”

Dare takes the higher road: Dare noted that he was not going to engage in politics of bitterness, stressing that he would not give up due to intimidation.

Advice for PDP supporters in Zamfara: He advised his supporters to remain law-abiding, saying that the ruling APC in the state does not want any political challenge.

Advice to security agencies in Zamfara: He called on the security agencies to do their constitutional responsibility without fear or favour, stressing that all the political parties in the state have the right to play politics according to the rule.