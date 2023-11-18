ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

No tribe can make itself governor in Kogi State - Yahaya Bello

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bello lauded President Bola Tinubu for his support toward the victory of the APC in the November 11 off-cycle election.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [NAN]
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [NAN]

Recommended articles

Bello said this at a stakeholders meeting of the APC held at the Glasshouse of the Government House, Lokoja on Saturday.

“Kogi must develop as one united state, under no illusion must any tribe think it could vote for itself and become governor without the support of other tribes.

“The Nov. 11 governorship election has shown that unity is the watchword.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 2019, I won without ethnic agenda. I cautioned against tribal sentiments and asked that we desist from it before the election. I was optimistic that the APC would win the Nov. 11 governorship election. I wanted it to be a sweet victory, the reason I cautioned against sentiments,” he said.

Bello lauded President Bola Tinubu for his support toward the victory of the APC in the November 11 off-cycle election.

“This is because our party, the APC and its candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo won the election clean and clear.

“It was pertinent to review and evaluate the election, which APC won overwhelmingly, for people to learn from the mistakes and avoid the pitfalls of the past in future exercise.

“The journey was full of ups and downs in the last seven years. But we thank God for the resounding victory. With all the obstacles before, during and after the election, the APC came out stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The time for everybody to carry his cross has come. Everybody will bear his father’s name because there is still a future,” he said.

Bello said that transparency would remain his watchword as he tried to ensure that the people enjoyed the democracy dividends.

The governor expressed regret that people allowed emotions, personal and parochial interests to becloud their sense of reasoning during the election.

He said that the good governance by his administration in the areas of road construction, health care and infrastructure development was enough for the APC to win overwhelmingly.

Bello described the Igala nation as good people, who were not tribalistic or racist but that unfortunately majority were been misled by poor representation.

ADVERTISEMENT

To the people of Kogi West, he assured them that payback time would soon come and called on leaders to educate their people to be selfless.

Bello thanked God for giving him the opportunity to serve the people, adding that he was well-equipped to continue to serve the state better.

In his remarks, the state Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, congratulated the APC family and the governor-elect for the victory in the Nov.11 election.

He said that the victory wouldn’t have been achieved without the support and hard work of Bello.

“Those who could not work for victory should break away from sentiments and work for a united Kogi in the future,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Sunday Karimi (APC-Kogi) lauded the people for the victory.

Karimi, who represents Kogi West at the National Assembly, commended the people of his zone for standing by the APC, in spite of having other candidates in the race.

In his remark, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, appreciated the APC faithful for fighting very hard for victory, while assuring members that the party would do a review of the whole process to determine those who betrayed the APC.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi commends Liberian election umpire as President Weah loses 2nd term bid

Obi commends Liberian election umpire as President Weah loses 2nd term bid

Appeal Court judgment attempt to rob Kano majority, NNPP Chieftain laments

Appeal Court judgment attempt to rob Kano majority, NNPP Chieftain laments

Minister raised ₦585m for prison decongestion project, 4,068 inmates released so far

Minister raised ₦585m for prison decongestion project, 4,068 inmates released so far

No tribe can make itself governor in Kogi State - Yahaya Bello

No tribe can make itself governor in Kogi State - Yahaya Bello

Sanwo-Olu hails Guinness World Record holder for capturing 'Perfect Lagos Selfie

Sanwo-Olu hails Guinness World Record holder for capturing 'Perfect Lagos Selfie

NDLEA, gospel artiste take campaign against drug abuse to Ejigbo community

NDLEA, gospel artiste take campaign against drug abuse to Ejigbo community

BUA donates ₦1bn entrepreneurship centre to Maiduguri University

BUA donates ₦1bn entrepreneurship centre to Maiduguri University

Minister drags Enugu couple to court over defilement of 9-year-old daughter

Minister drags Enugu couple to court over defilement of 9-year-old daughter

Police in Bayelsa arrest suspected killer of DPO in Rivers

Police in Bayelsa arrest suspected killer of DPO in Rivers

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hope Uzodimma and Samuel Anyanwu [PG]

Uzodimma dusted at Anyanwu's polling unit as PDP records wide-margin victory

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]
Live

INEC declares Uzodimma winner in Imo; collation begins in Kogi, Bayelsa

Athan Achonu, Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State. [The Cable]

Labour Party rejects INEC result for Imo election, heads for court

Dino Melaye is not happy with INEC over Kogi governorship election. [BBC]

I’ve never seen that kind of fraud in my life  —  Dino Melaye condemns Kogi election