RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

No rift between party leaders and Tinubu - APC governors reassure

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) says there is no rift between the party’s leadership and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate as being speculated by the media.

Adamu Abdullahi and Bola Tinubu. (BUSINESSDAY)
Adamu Abdullahi and Bola Tinubu. (BUSINESSDAY)

Recommended articles

“I am happy that the party is solidly behind our presidential candidate,” he said.

Bagudu said, however, that efforts were being made to harmonise the membership of the party’s presidential campaign council for more inclusiveness.

He said that the meeting was at the instance of the APC national chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu to discuss strategies for the party’s campaign.

He said that Adamu briefed the governors on how well the party had been doing, adding that they were very proud of the party and the leadership.

“We are very proud of our party and our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are proud of the conventions that produced both our national chairman and our presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and our Vice-Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

“We are also very proud of the actions of our national chairman and the NWC, and the actions of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC),” he said.

Also speaking, Adamu, said the APC leadership was comfortable with arrangements in place by the PCC.

“We are very comfortable, we have established machinery for resolving anything.We are together with the governors forum and NWC.

“I believe this meeting we had is more than useful to us, for us, nothing short of victory and that is the spirit of this meeting,” Adamu said.

On when the party would commence the 2023 presidential campaign, Adamu said: ”we will determine when we will do what as long as it is within the framework of INEC’s guidelines.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the governors at the meeting included those of Kebbi, Kano, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Ondo and Zamfara.

NAN reports that some highly placed party stalwarts were also at the meeting.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't protest, pray for me – Mbaka begs Adoration Ministry members

Don't protest, pray for me – Mbaka begs Adoration Ministry members

Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

South East APC women rally support for Tinubu/Shettima in Imo

South East APC women rally support for Tinubu/Shettima in Imo

FG to add 817MWs to national grid to boost power supply –TCN

FG to add 817MWs to national grid to boost power supply –TCN

Presidency dismisses Peter Obi’s accusations of 'silent arrests'

Presidency dismisses Peter Obi’s accusations of 'silent arrests'

Buhari meets Jonathan, pledges restoration of oil licence to Bayelsa

Buhari meets Jonathan, pledges restoration of oil licence to Bayelsa

PDP administrations left N11bn pension arrears in Kwara - Govt

PDP administrations left N11bn pension arrears in Kwara - Govt

Insecurity: FCT minister orders sealing of abandoned building in Maitama

Insecurity: FCT minister orders sealing of abandoned building in Maitama

Lagos govt appeals N750,000 judgment against LASTMA

Lagos govt appeals N750,000 judgment against LASTMA

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore, and Kashim Shettima.

Sowore confronts Shetimma over Tinubu's absence at peace accord event

inubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness.

I'm healthy - Tinubu rides spinning bike to prove fitness (VIDEO)

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews)

After Atiku’s meeting with Wike, aggrieved PDP governors plot to remove Ayu