No rift between party leaders and Tinubu - APC governors reassure

“I am happy that the party is solidly behind our presidential candidate,” he said.

Bagudu said, however, that efforts were being made to harmonise the membership of the party’s presidential campaign council for more inclusiveness.

He said that the meeting was at the instance of the APC national chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu to discuss strategies for the party’s campaign.

He said that Adamu briefed the governors on how well the party had been doing, adding that they were very proud of the party and the leadership.

“We are very proud of our party and our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are proud of the conventions that produced both our national chairman and our presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and our Vice-Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.

“We are also very proud of the actions of our national chairman and the NWC, and the actions of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC),” he said.

Also speaking, Adamu, said the APC leadership was comfortable with arrangements in place by the PCC.

“We are very comfortable, we have established machinery for resolving anything.We are together with the governors forum and NWC.

“I believe this meeting we had is more than useful to us, for us, nothing short of victory and that is the spirit of this meeting,” Adamu said.

On when the party would commence the 2023 presidential campaign, Adamu said: ”we will determine when we will do what as long as it is within the framework of INEC’s guidelines.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the governors at the meeting included those of Kebbi, Kano, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Ondo and Zamfara.