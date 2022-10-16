RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

No political party can transform Nigeria without God’s intervention – CAC President

President of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Samuel Oladele, says no political party can transform Nigeria unless the citizens are ready and prepared to serve God and restore the country’s lost glory.

President of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Samuel Oladele. [CAC World]

According to the cleric, absolute commitment to God is the only way of restoring the country’s lost hope.

“No political party has the power or might to do it.

“Political parties have been ruling this nation in the last 20 years of our uninterrupted democracy without much change.

“Another round of elections is also coming in 2023. All we need do as Nigerians is to totally surrender ourselves to the will of God, as without Him, no political party can rescue the country,” the cleric said.

He urged citizens not to hope for a better country from any particular person or political party, adding that they should rather “lift up their eyes unto God who is abundantly able.”

He urged Christians to exercise more patience and continue looking up to God for help.

“Although there has been general advancement in science and technology, but that doesn’t mean that the world will be transformed. Otherwise, criminality wouldn’t have increased to this level.

“What it then means is that putting our trust in God is the only way out for us in Nigeria,” he said.

He congratulated members of the church choir for dedicating their time, money and lives to the service of God as well as those who partnered with the church in purchasing the musical instrument.

The cleric urged the church not to relent in doing God’s work, assuring that they would reap the reward at the fullness of time.

Earlier, the Choirmaster of the church, Elder Timothy Adegbaju, expressed appreciation to God, the Board of Trustees and other members for making the purchase of the musical instrument possible.

