ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

No more rancour in Edo PDP – National Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Godwin Obaseki said there was no rift between him and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian]
Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

Damagum stated this when he spoke with the media, shortly after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) with PDP stakeholders in Edo, at the national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

“We have agreed to work together as one family and we will go further to break the meeting into smaller committees so that at the end of the day, we will come out with a better solution.

“But in conclusion, Edo now is one family, “ Damagum said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, said there was no rift between him and his deputy, Philip Shaibu. “I will support whoever the party supports.

There is absolutely no issue between me and my deputy and he is here, he wants to contest and we are not asking him to drop his ambition. He is a free-born of Edo and he can contest,” Obaseki said.

Asue Ighodalo, a governorship aspirant described the meeting as very fruitful.

“The PDP is set to win the next election in the state by the grace of God Almighty.

“The leadership of the party all spoke well and they spoke in line of unity for the party. We are all very happy coming out of that meeting,” Ighodalo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ighodalo promised to build on the good work of Obaseki if given the mandate in 2024.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Islamic leaders commend DHQ over handling of Kaduna drone misfire

Islamic leaders commend DHQ over handling of Kaduna drone misfire

FG to overhaul education sector for better results

FG to overhaul education sector for better results

No more rancour in Edo PDP – National Chairman

No more rancour in Edo PDP – National Chairman

Kajola dry port in Ogun to create 40,000 jobs – Commissioner

Kajola dry port in Ogun to create 40,000 jobs – Commissioner

Ekiti Gov Oyebanji empowers 48 indigent citizens with ₦20m

Ekiti Gov Oyebanji empowers 48 indigent citizens with ₦20m

Lagos pays ₦4.2bn WAEC fees in 4 years, Sanwo-Olu says

Lagos pays ₦4.2bn WAEC fees in 4 years, Sanwo-Olu says

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday

Degree alone shouldn't guarantee job for Nigerian graduates - JAMB Registrar

Degree alone shouldn't guarantee job for Nigerian graduates - JAMB Registrar

Tinubu blames lack of data for Nigeria's slow growth

Tinubu blames lack of data for Nigeria's slow growth

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Murtala Ajaka and Yahaya Bello [Youtube]

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers

Amaewhule, reportedly aligned with ex-governor Nyesom Wike, clashed with Ehie, who is known to be in the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. [BNN]

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC