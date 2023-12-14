No more rancour in Edo PDP – National Chairman

Damagum stated this when he spoke with the media, shortly after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) with PDP stakeholders in Edo, at the national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

“We have agreed to work together as one family and we will go further to break the meeting into smaller committees so that at the end of the day, we will come out with a better solution.

“But in conclusion, Edo now is one family, “ Damagum said.

Also speaking, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, said there was no rift between him and his deputy, Philip Shaibu. “I will support whoever the party supports.

“There is absolutely no issue between me and my deputy and he is here, he wants to contest and we are not asking him to drop his ambition. He is a free-born of Edo and he can contest,” Obaseki said.

Asue Ighodalo, a governorship aspirant described the meeting as very fruitful.

“The PDP is set to win the next election in the state by the grace of God Almighty.

“The leadership of the party all spoke well and they spoke in line of unity for the party. We are all very happy coming out of that meeting,” Ighodalo said.

