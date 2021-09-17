No automatic 2023 presidential ticket for Jonathan, APC says

The former president has been rumoured once again this week to be close to joining the party that defeated him in the 2015 presidential election.

He has denied the rumours of his possible defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but the APC has fueled speculations by throwing him an open invitation to join, with a promise to waive restrictions on his qualification to instantly run for office.

The party's spokesperson, John Akpanudoedehe, further clarified the party's position in a statement on Friday, September 17, 2021 that the offer does not include an automatic ticket for Jonathan or other new members.

"Coming into the party gives no one special status of being an automatic party candidate in any election.

"All aspirants must undergo the nomination processes outlined by the APC constitution," he said.

Jonathan was elected vice president in 2007, and later became president in 2010 following the death of President Musa Yar'Adua.

He won the 2011 election for his first proper term in office, but failed in his bid for a second term in 2015, losing to President Muhammadu Buhari who went on to win his own second term in 2019.

With the incumbent president set to leave in 2023, there have been constant rumours that Jonathan is being tapped to replace him.