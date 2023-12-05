NNPP strategises ahead of 2025 Anambra guber election

Mr Patrick Ottis, Deputy Chairman, NNPP Anambra State, disclosed this at a meeting with party stakeholders from the 21 local government areas of the state, on Tuesday in Awka. Ottis vowed that NNPP would take the lead at the governorship race.

“We are happy that a revived NNPP has emerged in Anambra State and this meeting is for us to ensure that all hands are on deck to take the state, come 2025.

“We need to put membership drive and mobilisation strategies in place ahead of the 2025 governorship election. I want to assure you that NNPP will be the party to beat in the election.

“We are calling for unity among party members in the state because we need to work with one mind and voice to achieve success,” he said.