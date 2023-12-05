ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NNPP strategises ahead of 2025 Anambra guber election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Deputy Chairman of NNPP vowed that NNPP would take the lead at the governorship race.

NNPP strategises ahead of 2025 Anambra guber election [ICIR Nigeria]
NNPP strategises ahead of 2025 Anambra guber election [ICIR Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Mr Patrick Ottis, Deputy Chairman, NNPP Anambra State, disclosed this at a meeting with party stakeholders from the 21 local government areas of the state, on Tuesday in Awka. Ottis vowed that NNPP would take the lead at the governorship race.

“We are happy that a revived NNPP has emerged in Anambra State and this meeting is for us to ensure that all hands are on deck to take the state, come 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to put membership drive and mobilisation strategies in place ahead of the 2025 governorship election. I want to assure you that NNPP will be the party to beat in the election.

“We are calling for unity among party members in the state because we need to work with one mind and voice to achieve success,” he said.

Ottis said the party was solidly behind the duly elected Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano state, and urged the judiciary to do the needful and not toy with people’s mandate. He pledged the party’s unalloyed supports for the National Working Committee under the leadership of Alhaji Ali Kawu and the National Leader of the party, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Transmit power to Aiyedatiwa, to prevent rot in the state - Ondo PDP tells Akeredolu

Transmit power to Aiyedatiwa, to prevent rot in the state - Ondo PDP tells Akeredolu

Governor Makinde presents ₦434.2bn for 2024 budget proposal for Oyo State

Governor Makinde presents ₦434.2bn for 2024 budget proposal for Oyo State

Supreme Court dismisses PDP application seeking Gov Uzodimma’s removal

Supreme Court dismisses PDP application seeking Gov Uzodimma’s removal

Mauritania’s former president, Aziz jailed 5 years for money laundering, illicit enrichment

Mauritania’s former president, Aziz jailed 5 years for money laundering, illicit enrichment

Yobe Government sensitises people with special needs to fighting Gender Based Violence

Yobe Government sensitises people with special needs to fighting Gender Based Violence

NNPP strategises ahead of 2025 Anambra guber election

NNPP strategises ahead of 2025 Anambra guber election

Emir sympathises with drone attack victims, calls for calm in the community

Emir sympathises with drone attack victims, calls for calm in the community

Tinubu reacts to bombing of over 80 Kaduna villagers by Nigerian Army

Tinubu reacts to bombing of over 80 Kaduna villagers by Nigerian Army

Israel plans to flood Gaza strip tunnels with seawater

Israel plans to flood Gaza strip tunnels with seawater

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Uba Sani clinches 2023 NITMA-digital governor of the year award

Leave Wike out of crisis in Edo PDP - Onaiwu urges party faithful (TheWhistler)

Leave Wike out of crisis in Edo PDP – Onaiwu urges party faithful

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo state (Credit: THISDAYLIVE)

Ondo State government dispels signature forgery allegations against Akeredolu

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

My problem with Obaseki started because I congratulated Oshiomhole  - Shaibu