NNPP kicks Kwankwaso out over allegations of financial fraud

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of NNPP, had been earlier suspended by the party’s leadership at the National Convention on Aug. 29 in Lagos.

Recall that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NNPP set up a Disciplinary Committee and directed it to invite Kwankwaso to defend allegations of gross anti party activities and mismanagement of party/campaign funds within five days.

The NEC had warned that, failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee, Kwankwaso would be expelled from the party in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution 2022 (as amended).

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, that the NEC had expelled Kwankwaso with immediate effect because of his refusal to honour the committee’s invitations.

Abdulrasaq said, "The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1 and resolved as follows:

"Following the refusal of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee which sat on Thursday, August 31 after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

"That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds."