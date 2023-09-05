ADVERTISEMENT
NNPP kicks Kwankwaso out over allegations of financial fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kwankwaso failed to honour an invitation to to answer allegations that led to his initial suspension.

Rabiu Kwankwaso is a former governor of Kano State
Rabiu Kwankwaso is a former governor of Kano State [Twitter/@Gwazo]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of NNPP, had been earlier suspended by the party’s leadership at the National Convention on Aug. 29 in Lagos.

Recall that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NNPP set up a Disciplinary Committee and directed it to invite Kwankwaso to defend allegations of gross anti party activities and mismanagement of party/campaign funds within five days.

The NEC had warned that, failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee, Kwankwaso would be expelled from the party in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution 2022 (as amended).

Consequently, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, that the NEC had expelled Kwankwaso with immediate effect because of his refusal to honour the committee’s invitations.

Abdulrasaq said, "The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, September 1 and resolved as follows:

"Following the refusal of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee which sat on Thursday, August 31 after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

"That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds."

NAN reports that the crisis within the NNPP started when the NWC of the party loyal to Kwankwaso announced the suspension of the NNPP founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major on August 24.

